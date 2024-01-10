LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Talk about a close call — a Jackson County Deputy’s dash camera was recording Tuesday when he was almost hit by an oncoming car spinning out of control on an icy road.

The incident happened on Case Rd. near Horning Rd. according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Truchan had just cleared the scene of another incident when, according to the Sheriff’s Office, when the driver of another car heading in the opposite direction appears to have lost control on an ice-covered bend in the road.

Jackson County Deputy almost hit by spinning car on icy road. Jan. 9, 2024 (Jackson Co. Office of the Sheriff)

Deputy Truchan was able to react quickly and drove his cruiser off the road into a yard, narrowly missing a tree.

It’s not clear if anyone was ticketed in this incident and it does not appear anyone was injured.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff asks all drivers to, “Please slow down especially when it is snowy, icy, and rainy conditions!”