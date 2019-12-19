CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man taking package from woman’s front porch in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man was caught on camera taking a package off a woman’s front porch in Lansing.

This happens the same week that Michigan’s new ‘porch pirate’ law takes effect.

“You work really hard to buy your family Christmas presents and somebody else just comes along and takes them,” said Erin Pillsbury.

A doorbell camera gave a man second thoughts when it came to stealing a package.

Pillsbury lives on Jones Street in Lansing. That’s her voice you heard in the video above, talking live to a man as her package gets scooped up and then put back.

“Thankfully our videos have the ability to go on and speak. I just said, ‘Is there something I can help you with?,’ and he turned around and brought the package back and put it on my porch,” said Pillsbury.

It’s something that’s happening more and more often during the holidays: people coming on your porch, grabbing your package, and taking off.

Police are calling them porch pirates, and in response are cracking down.

“‘Tis the season to online shop, right?,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Wriggelsworth wants potential porch pirates to know that law enforcement is watching.

“Beware. There’s significantly more penalties now, the second offense being a felony punishable by up to five years,” said Wriggelsworth.

Since October, Lansing police have had more than dozen reported incidents like this. There’s been some in East Lansing as well.

Pillsbury says while taking a package might seem simple in the moment, to think twice before committing a crime.

“Not everyone is easy prey anymore,” said Pillsbury.

