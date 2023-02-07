Rapper Armani Kelly has been missing since Jan. 21 (photo from his mother Lorrie Kemp)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park.

Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kelly, who was born in Lansing, was known by the stage name “Marley Whoop.”

He and his friends Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens were supposed to perform at a club in Detroit on January 21 but never arrived.

Michigan State Police say this was not a random attack. They say they are making progress in the homicide investigation but have not yet determined a motive.