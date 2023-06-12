An aerial view of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan. (Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have been credited with stopping more than 200 pounds of cocaine from crossing into Canada at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

According to a news release from CBP, officers were inspecting outbound commercial cargo when they found 217 pounds of cocaine interspersed with other goods.

The driver was arrested and is expected to face federal charges. The semi-truck and trailer have been detained as the Department of Homeland Security takes over the investigation.

“This discovery underscores the reality of ongoing efforts by drug trafficking organizations to circumvent our laws and traffic illicit substances for gain,” Acting Port Director Scott Opalka stated. “I applaud the diligence and professionalism of our Port Huron team and their enduring commitment to CBP’s border security mission.”

CBP data shows drug seizures are down for the 2023 fiscal year. Seven months through FY23, CBP reports 155,000 pounds of seized drugs at the northern and interior border with Canada. On average, that’s well below the 367,000 pounds seized in the 2022 fiscal year and the 472,000 pounds seized in the 2021 year.

Of the 155,000 pounds of drugs seized so far this year, about one-third is marijuana and another third is khat, a green, leafy stimulant commonly found across Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. Cocaine is the third-most commonly seized drug at the Canadian border, with 13,800 pounds seized since September 2022.