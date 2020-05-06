CBS News report featuring Grand Rapids clinic under scrutiny

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A news report that aired on national television is facing scrutiny after purportedly showing video of a staged COVID-19 testing line in Grand Rapids.

The report aired Friday on “CBS This Morning.” The news story showed video of a line of cars at Cherry Health’s drive-up coronavirus testing site in downtown Grand Rapids.

A report by Project Veritas exposed that the line wasn’t full of patients and that Cherry Health staffers were asked to join the line to make the testing site look busier than it actually was.

Project Veritas is a conservative organization that has become known for using undercover methods to highlight liberal bias in news media. Its tactics have come under scrutiny.

In a statement to News 8, CBS News said Cherry Health admitted to staging the line without the network’s knowledge. CBS has removed the Cherry Health portion of its report online.

“CBS News did not stage anything at the Cherry Health facility. Any suggestion to the contrary is 100% false. These allegations are deeply disturbing,” a statement from CBS reads in part. “We reached out to Cherry Health to address them immediately. They informed us for the first time that one of their chief officers told at least one staffer to get in the testing line along with real patients. No one from CBS News had any knowledge of this…”

A leader with Cherry Health said the organization was preparing a statement in response to the scrutiny.

Cherry Health has been in Grand Rapids for 30 years. The organization has been hit hard financially by the COVID-19 crisis that is expected to cost Cherry Health millions in lost revenue.

