CBS uses innovative technology to cover the Big Game

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA (WLNS) - When you're watching today's Super Bowl LIII game you're being treated to a technical achievement not ever seen in sports broadcasting.

CBS Sports continues its long tradition of introducing innovation and technology to the sports broadcasting industry at the Super Bowl. With first-time-ever use of some of the latest, innovative technology in broadcasting, CBS Sports will give viewers unparalleled coverage of Super Bowl LIII with its use of virtual augmented reality graphics, 115 cameras, including, for the first time ever on any network in the United States, multiple 8K cameras, as well as 16 cameras with 4K capabilities.

For the first time ever on any network at a live sporting event, CBS’ Super Bowl LIII virtual plan includes the use of a live, wireless handheld camera showing augmented reality graphics and up-close camera tracking on the field.

Viewers will see dramatic plays from every angle as every square inch of the endzones will have multiple camera angles providing coverage. Over 25 cameras will flank each endzone including HD cameras with super slo-motion capabilities, six 4K cameras, three goal post super slo-motion cameras shooting the backlines and 14 cameras embedded in pylons per each side of the field. A total of 28 pylon cameras will be a part of the 50-plus camera feeds from the endzones.

CBS has a long history of technical achievements during broadcasts of the NFL championship games and Super Bowls.

Here's a quick look at just some of the breakthroughs:

Enjoy the game today on WLNS-TV 6 beginning at 6:00 p.m.!