CDC: 50% of adults have received one Covid-19 shot

(WLNS) — According to the latest daily report from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, 50% percent of adults in the United States have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This means 130 million Americans the age of 18 or older have received a singular shot of the Pfizer, Moderna, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Of the 130 million 32.5% have been fully vaccinated.

As for the total number of vaccines administered, The United States has now surpassed Joe Biden’s goal of 200 million shots in his first 100 days, with more than 209 million doses given nationwide.