CDC awards $14.5 million to Michigan to support state COVID-19 response

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide more than $560 million in resources to state and local jurisdictions to support the nation’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Michigan will be receiving $14.5 million of that chunk, according to White House Deputy Director of Media Affairs.

“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

“CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy,” Azar said.

On Friday, March 6, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.

The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response.

Today, CDC is contacting State Health Officers to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes. CDC will use existing networks to reach out to state and local jurisdictions to access this initial funding.

To view the list of CDC funding actions to jurisdictions, click here

For more information about this virus, please visit CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html