CDC claims over 101 million Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19

South Korean Olympic table tennis team player Jeon Ji-Hee receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the National Medical Center Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea has begun administering fast-track COVID-19 vaccines to athletes, coaches and others expected to attend the Tokyo Olympics this summer. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 101 million Americans are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC also states, over 43 percent of Americans received one does of the various vaccines, and the daily average case count has decreased by 16 percent.

Overall, many states are slowly starting to relax their COVID-19 mandates.

According to CBS This Morning, Disneyland reopened their doors on Friday after 400 days of being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS Los Angeles stated people were lined-up early in the morning.

However, their is a 25 percent limited capacity with tickets that must be purchased prior to the date online.

In Michigan, bars and restaurants can operate with a 65 percent capacity and officials are using a carrot stick approach to help get the vaccination rate up, and then they will open even more places.

On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated he wants Americans to get the vaccine and complete a two-dose regimen if needed.