Michigan health officials: CDC data tracker showing Mich. as 6th worst for administering COVID vaccine is wrong

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Data from the CDC shows that Michigan has the 6th lowest vaccine initiation rate in the U.S.

Vaccine initiation is defined as the number of people who’ve received the first dose of the vaccine. In Michigan, that rate is is 992 per 100,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. The only other states that fall below that are Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Kansas.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, a total of 478,800 vaccines have been distributed, but only 99,040 people have received a first dose. Those numbers are different from those being reported by the state. Michigan’s Epidemiologist Sarah Lyon-Callo reported Wednesday afternoon that a total of 520,150 vaccines have been distributed statewide and 152,511 doses have been administered.

Although more than half a million vaccines have been distributed, Lyon-Callo said the dates are based on when the vaccine was sent out by the distributor, and not necessarily on when the vaccines were received by the provider who requested them. She also noted that data from the CDC is only updated three times per week, and is not meant to be a real-time too.

“There is more of a lag in terms of information getting on to the CDC dashboard. We are also learning more about how the data transferred to the CDC occurs,” Lyon-Callo said.

Providers are required to report the number of vaccines administered within 24 hours. Data from the CDC does not include the number of vaccines given by providers in Michigan who have not fully completed enrollment in the federal COVID-19 program.

“We’ve worked with CDC to identify this issue and we’ve also worked with CDC to come up with a fix for this issue.”

The majority of doses so far have been administered by hospitals, local health departments, and federal long-term care pharmacy partnership, according to the state.