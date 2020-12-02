CDC issues covid-19 quarantine guidance as cases surge

Los Angeles, Cali. (WLNS)–As coronavirus cases set records across the country, the CDC is shortening its recommended 14-day quarantine period for those exposed to the virus. Officials say that quarantine can end after 10 days without a Covid-19 test if the person has reported no symptoms, or after 7 days with a negative test result if the person has reported no symptoms.

On Tuesday, the U.S. reported the second highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began. Nearly 26-hundred people lost their lives.

It’s taking an emotional toll on front-line health care workers like doctor Scott Samlan, an emergency room doctor in Indian which has the second highest covid hospitalization rate in the country.

In California, the state reported a record number of new cases and hospitalizations Tuesday, with more than 7500 new cases in Los Angeles country alone. Also on Tuesday, a CDC panel recommended health care workers and nursing home residents be the first to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

And, as the UK prepares to roll out its vaccine next week, Trump administration officials say the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be delivered to the U.S. by mid-December.