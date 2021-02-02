CDC issues mask order for public transportation

Wearing double masks, Mark Holton, a Lock Haven student home on break, walks his puppy Bella during a winter storm in Monroe Township, Wyoming County, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Mark Moran /The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced in a press release on Tuesday reminding Michiganders to wear a mask on public transportation.

The order includes all forms of public transportation, such as rail, van, bus and motorcoach services.

The CDC issued an order on Jan 23 requiring all passengers on public transportation to wear a mask.

The CDC order is in addition to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) existing order.

In addition to the CDC order, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates issuing additional information on this topic.