LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert about a listeria outbreak connected to peaches, nectarines and plums, distributed and now recalled by HMC Farms.

Eleven people have been infected with the outbreak strain of listeria, as reported by seven states including Michigan. Ten people have been hospitalized, and one person has died.

HMC recalled the fruits, which were sold nationwide in 2022 and 2023 between May 1-Nov. 15, after the Food and Drug Administration found the outbreak strain in a sample of the company’s peaches.

Recalled fruits will no longer be in stores. If you have it at home, CDC advises you not to eat it and to throw it away. The agency is advising people to check their kitchens for the recalled fruit, include their refrigerator and freezer.

Fruits that HMC is recalling will have the following characteristics:

HMC Farms peaches, plums and nectarines

Sold in retail stores between May 1-Nov. 15, 2022, and May 1-Nov. 15, 2023

Bearing price look-up stickers or in consumer packaging, like these shown here:

HMC Nectarines (CDC) HMC White Peaches (CDC) HMC Yellow Peaches (CDC)

HMC White Nectarine (CDC)

White Nectarines (CDC)

HMC 6 (CDC)

hmc peaches (CDC)

HMC Nectarines (CDC)

HMC peaches (CDC)

Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, 65 or older, or with weakened immunity. For more information about listeria, go here.

Call or see a doctor right away if you have these symptoms:

Pregnant people: fever, muscle aches, tiredness

Not pregnant: Fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, seizures

Here’s what business should do: