CDC recommendations for Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping

MICHIGAN (WLNS)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released some new guidelines today for next weeks Thanksgiving and Black Friday celebrations.

From traveling to shopping, the recommendations are to help people stay cautious this holiday.

When it comes to traveling, the CDC recommends the best way to close the spread of Covid-19 and prevent yourself from not contracting it, is not to travel.

“So, knowing that people are looking forward to the Thanksgiving holiday and getting together to celebrate, we felt that it was imperative to make a stronger push to recommend not traveling for the holidays. The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people who live in your household,” said Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz from the CDC.

If you are planning to fly, the CDC recommends:

Check travel restrictions before you go.

Get your flu shot before you travel.

Always wear a mask in public settings, when using public transportation, and when around people who you don’t live with.

Stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone who does not live with you.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.

Bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

Know when to delay your travel.

Officials also recommend to wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance when you can.

Some states have limited gatherings for Thanksgiving, and the CDC the best way to get together is virtually.

If you are attending a gathering:

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

Wear a mask and safely store your mask while eating and drinking.

Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.

Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils.

If you’re planning to host a gathering, the CDC recommends:

Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.

Limit the number of guests.

Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.

Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

Have guests bring their own food and drink.

If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

With Thanksgiving celebration, also comes the biggest shopping day of the year… Black Friday.

Here are the recommendations from the CDC on holiday shopping: