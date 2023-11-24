LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. CDC reports the ongoing outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to pre-cut fruits and cantaloupe has doubled.

The agency last reported on the outbreak a week ago.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can make people sick. The elderly, young and people with compromised immune systems are particularly vulnerable.

According to a release from the CDC, there are now 99 cases of the bacterial infection in 32 states. That’s 17 more states reporting infections and 56 news cases. Overall, 45 people have been hospitalized — two have died in Minnesota.

The agency has added two new companies to the recall and warning list of whole or pre-cut cantaloupes. The complete listing of companies:

— Rudy brand whole cantaloupes

— Fresh Guaranteed brand and Race Trac brand pre-cut cantaloupes.

— Malachita brand whole cantaloupes

— Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes and fruit mixes

— ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products

Health officials are encouraging consumers with these products to throw them away or return them to the retail outlet where the products were purchased. They should also clean thoroughly any surfaces where the products may have made contact.

For those who may have eaten or come in contact with the recalled products, CDC reports these are the symptoms to be on the lookout for: