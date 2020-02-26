CDC says facial hair poses risk to effectiveness of masks

(WLNS): Amid the Coronavirus outbreak and the increase in people purchasing masks, the CDC is saying that removing some but not all facial hair can aid in the effectiveness of the mask.

Side whiskers, soul patches, lampshades and handlebar moustaches can be shaved, according to a CDC infographic.

People around the world are using masks and respirators to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has reached more than 80,000 cases globally.

A respirator provides coverage to the nose and mouth and protects against particles including infectious agents, the CDC said.

Facial hair poses a risk to the effectiveness of respirators because it may prevent the exhalation valve from functioning if the two come into contact, the infographic said.

The infographic shows that the hair should not cross the respirator sealing surface. A goatee, horseshoe and villain mustache are okay, with caution, the infographic noted.

On its website, the CDC said it does not recommend people who are healthy to wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

The health organization also said facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).