LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued a food safety alert about an outbreak of salmonella infections linked cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products.

Multiple brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit have been recalled. Investigators are working on identifying any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated, the CDC said.

The outbreak strain of Salmonella is known to have infected 43 people in 15 states, including Illinois and Ohio (though not Michigan, as far as the agency reports). Seventeen people have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

The following brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit have been recalled:

Malachita brand whole cantaloupes, sold under these order numbers between Oct. 16-Oct. 23

Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes and fruit mixes, sold under these codes and best-by dates

ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products, sold under the following UPC codes, distributed between Oct. 27-Oct. 31

Here’s what you should do if you have bought any of the recalled products:

Do not eat any recalled fruit. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit. Use hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call or see a healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you can’t keep down liquids Signs of dehydration, including not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when you stand up



Common salmonella symptoms are as follows: