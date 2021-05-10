CEA to release Line 5 shutdown report

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the Consumer Energy Alliance are expected to release a new report today on the economic and fiscal impacts of an Enbridge Line 5 shutdown.

Officials say, the report will have detailed analysis of the potential economic losses that would occur if Enbridge`s Line 5 pipeline was closed.

In addition, the group will discuss the economic dislocations that would occur in the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m., and 6 news will be here for you with details of the report once they are released.