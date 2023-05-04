SANDUSKY, Ohio (WLNS) — Cedar Point, an amusement park that’s home to some of the world’s largest roller coasters, is open for the season starting on Saturday.

New this year to the park’s boardwalk is the Wild Mouse, a spinning family coaster that stands 52 feet tall and reaches speeds of 35 mph.

The coaster incorporates more hills, twists, dives and hairpin turns than its original incarnation.

Joining the Wild Mouse are two relocated family rides: Atomic Scrambler and Matterhorn. The Calypso, Giant Wheel, Troika, GateKeeper and Dodgem also adorn the boardwalk for guests of all ages.

For more information about Cedar Point, including ticket prices, visit cedarpoint.com