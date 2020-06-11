Cedar Point announces East Lansing Police Lieutenant as one of the “Everyday Heroes” Winner

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Cedar Point, the 364-acre amusement based near Lake Erie, announced the winner of its “Everyday Heroes” contest is an East Lansing Police Department Lieutenant.

James C. was nominated by his daughter, Angel, who wrote in his nomiantion:

Cedar Point has been the summer highlight that my father has insisted we do as a family and have for almost 21 years now! It’s the place where my family goes to build stronger bonds and create family vacation memories that will last us a lifetime. My father has risen to the challenges to keep many of our communities safe and inspires me every day of my life, especially in times like these. As a police lieutenant, he is responsible for getting the police force more involved in the community and has made a huge impact through various organizations such as the Police Athletic League, Shop with a Cop, Police & Community Open Houses, and more. With all that has been going on in the world in terms of civilians and police officers, my father works endlessly to not only build trust between his police department and the community but uses his officer platform to show that there are still trustworthy and caring cops that exist in this world. He is an EVERYDAY HERO.

As a recipient of the Everyday Heroes Award, James now has a ticket that gets him lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. James can select three friends or family members to receive a Ticket of a Lifetime.

On May 19, Cedar Point launched the Everyday Heroes nomination as a means of showing thanks to everyday heroes, including “frontline nurses, doctors, EMT’s, caregivers, supply chain workers, parents who are now self-taught teachers, grocery store and retail workers, neighbors and anyone who has gone above and beyond to help others during these challenging times.”

Cedar Point selected a total of 10 heroes.

Roger B. of Medina, Ohio, a retiree who manages a local pantry, providing essential personal care products to families in need.

James C. of Lansing, Michigan, a police lieutenant who keeps his community safe and makes a big impact through various organizations in his area.

Nathan R. of Toledo, Ohio, a staff sergeant and freelance photographer who travels door to door providing complimentary photography services in exchange for donations to the United Way.

Marcia D. of Brice, Ohio, a bartender who lost two jobs at the start of the pandemic and saw a need to support others by cooking food for people in need.

Audrey D. of Marietta, Ohio, a cancer survivor who started her own charity at age 16, making and selling Christmas ornaments from soft drink cans in the shape of angels, raising more than $70,000 for cancer research and family support.

Margie G. of Temperance, Michigan, a retiree who produced and donated over 6,000 masks to hospitals, nursing homes, grocery stores and more, all with the help of her grandsons.

Kathleen G. of Royal Oak, Michigan, a child life specialist who works tirelessly to ensure patients young and old have activities and a sense of normalcy during their hospital stay.

Kathy G. of Willoughby, Ohio, a third grade teacher who stayed engaged with her students and their parents by writing them letters, organizing a parade for the children, working outside normal hours to assist with shifting schedules and more.

LaShawn H. of Cleveland, a registered nurse and mother of two, who, after losing her job, assisted with the COVID-19 efforts in New York, balancing being a mother and working long shifts to help on the front lines.

Stephanie M. of Muskegon, Michigan, a department of corrections captain who leads a life of volunteerism, reaching out to seniors in the community to assist them with technology to communicate with others and worship safely at home and assisting the local school system to ensure students receive breakfast and lunch.

Mike M. of Kokomo, Indiana, a firefighter and EMT who cared for his own family when they were affected by not only a job loss, but family members who had COVID-19, all while working the frontlines in the community.

Richelle L. of Newcomerstown, Ohio, a teacher and Special Olympics coordinator who has stepped up by engaging with Special Olympics participants through online talent shows, meetings and karaoke.

Lisa L. of Plymouth, Michigan, a school bus driver who had an idea for bus drivers to support working parents by volunteering to provide babysitting services when local schools closed, and drive her bus to deliver food to kids with special needs each week.

Everett R. of Romulus, Michigan, a retail department manager dedicated to keeping his community running as close to normal as possible by serving their needs and keeping shelves stocked with necessary supplies.

Kwantica D. of Cleveland, a supply chain worker and store manager who’s playing the role of mother, grandmother and teacher, working most hours of the day to not only provide for her family, but to step in as an at-home educator, a role she doesn’t take lightly.