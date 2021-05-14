Cedar Point begins 2021 season with new guidelines for safety

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WLNS) – One of America’s largest and oldest roller coaster parks will be kicking off the 2021 season on Friday, May 14.

Cedar Point will be returning with its signature Frontier Festival to start things off, but this year things will look a little different.

To start things off the park will be open this weekend and next weekend before moving to regular daily operations.

To get into the park you will need to make a reservation online.

Masks will be required indoors, but not outdoors unless it’s not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.