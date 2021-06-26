Cedar Point celebrates 150 years open; holding contest to win free lifetime tickets

(WLNS) — Starting today, Cedar Point begins its 150th anniversary celebration. It’s a 51 day event that will be highlighted by the “Ticket of a Lifetime” promotion.

The event will have new food, a nighttime parade and party, commemorative merchandise and a new family river adventure ride.

People who go to the park during the event will have chances to win tickets for 4 people to Cedar Point for lifetime by scanning their phones at information desks.

Winners will be randomly selected and announced nightly just before the parade.