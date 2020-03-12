Cedar Point intends to welcome guests as scheduled

All Cedar Fair properties are planning to welcome guests in accordance with their schedules, according to Cedar Fair Entertainment Company CEO Richard Zimmerman.

He said the staff at the properties will continue to implement preventive measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as their own health and hygiene protocols.

All parks and resorts have high standards of cleanliness, which assists with illness prevention. We employ rigorous sanitation standards and robust cleaning procedures, including: