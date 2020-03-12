Cedar Point intends to welcome guests as scheduled

All Cedar Fair properties are planning to welcome guests in accordance with their schedules, according to Cedar Fair Entertainment Company CEO Richard Zimmerman.
He said the staff at the properties will continue to implement preventive measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as their own health and hygiene protocols.
All parks and resorts have high standards of cleanliness, which assists with illness prevention. We employ rigorous sanitation standards and robust cleaning procedures, including:
- Extensive and ongoing training for associates on maintaining a safe and hygienic workplace and environment for our guests;
- Specified intervals for frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas throughout the day;
- Numerous and accessible handwashing facilities and hand sanitizer locations;
- Quick response to spills, trash and other situations;
- Daily and frequent sanitation procedures for restrooms, kitchens, dining surfaces, benches and trash cans;
- Daily and frequent cleaning and “wash down” of outdoor locations, including walkways and queue lines