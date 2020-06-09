Cedar Point looking to reopen July 9

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WLNS) – Cedar Point is set to reopen in early July, but not to the general public.

The park will open initially for Season Passholders only, and Cedar Point Resorts guests and guests who have pre-purchased tickets will soon follow.

Cedar Point’s tentative opening dates:

July 9 – 10: park open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only

Beginning July 11: park open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders

Already announced: Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will be open June 12 – 27, prior to Cedar Point’s opening

“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point.

According to a release, Cedar Point is putting stringent guidelines in place, including:

Reservations for a Visit – in order to maintain limited capacity each operating day, all guests, including Season Passholders, will be required to make a reservation to visit the park though the Cedar Point mobile app or at cedarpoint.com. In a few weeks prior to park opening, 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold or Platinum Passholders will receive an invitation to make reservations first, followed by guests who have pre-purchased day tickets. Reservation availability for guests who have not yet purchased a park ticket will be announced at a later date.

Guests who stay at a Cedar Point Resorts property will have guaranteed entry to Cedar Point for each day of their stay, beginning the day after check in, but must purchase a ticket or have a 2020 Season Pass.

Health Screening – all guests must complete a health screening declaration within the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours prior to entering the park.

Temperature Screening – guests and associates will undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park.

Face Coverings – guests and associates will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Social Distancing – markers and signage will be placed throughout the park to assist with social distancing of at least six feet.

Additional protocols include touchless transactions, limited guest/associate contact, enhanced cleaning procedures in high-touch areas, dining locations, hotel rooms and restrooms, capacity management through the park and additional hand sanitization stations.