Cedar Point to honor everyday heroes with lifetime ticket access to park

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Cedar Point is celebrating everyday heroes with a chance to be awarded the ‘Ticket of a Lifetime’ – a ticket that affords the recipient lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

The everyday heroes include frontline nurses, doctors, EMT’s, caregivers, supply chain workers, parents who are now self-taught teachers, grocery store and retail workers, neighbors and anyone who has gone above and beyond to help others during these challenging times.

Now through May 29, Cedar Point invites communities and individuals to nominate their hero for a chance to win a Ticket of a Lifetime. In addition, each winning hero can select three friends or family members to receive a Ticket of a Lifetime, for a total of four per hero.

Nominate an everyday hero by visiting cpeverydayheroes.com and submit a photo of the hero, plus a few words about how he or she is making an impact in the community and why he or she should win a Ticket of a Lifetime. All nominations must be submitted by May 29. A total of ten heroes will be selected by a panel of judges. Complete rules and nomination instructions can be found at cpeverydayheroes.com.