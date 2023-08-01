SANDUSKY, Ohio. (WLNS) — Cedar Point, known as the “roller coaster capital of the world,” will debut Top Thrill 2 in 2024. It will be the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster, according to the park.

Any roller coaster taller than 400 feet is known as a strata coaster. Cedar Point pioneered the strata coaster in 2003 with Top Thrill Dragster.

The park will build on that legacy as Top Thrill 2 will feature two 420-foot-tall track towers.

Top Thrill 2 riders will climb into one of three sleek, high-performance racing vehicles. Each train will feature open-air seating, providing heart-pounding views.

At the start, riders will launch down the straightaway reaching speeds of 74 mph.

A fan-favorite moment will be when the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching speeds of 101 mph.

In the train’s third launch, it reaches the ride’s top speed of 120 mph.

Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point says, “Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point.”