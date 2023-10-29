LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — One person is injured following a shooting Sunday morning in the City of Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department said they responded to the 1800 Block of S. Cedar Street around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday to reports of a shooting.

That’s where they said a 22-year-old Lansing resident sustained a gunshot wound and took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

LPD added that the investigation is only in its preliminary stages and said there are no suspects and nobody in custody.