Celebrate Independence Day Weekend in Mid-Michigan today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Holiday weekend is upon us and all across Michigan there are ways to celebrate the Fourth of July.

In Lansing, the 4th of July parade will begin at 11 a.m. and go around the Capitol Loop. Roads will be closed off in that area starting around 9:30 a.m. until around 1 p.m.

The following streets will be closed for the Fourth of July parade:

Allegan Street (from Butler Boulevard to Capitol Avenue)

Capitol Avenue (from Ionia Street to Allegan Street)

Ottawa Street (from Washington Square to Butler Boulevard)

Later this evening in Eaton Rapids, tonight is the first of a two-day celebration. There will be a Christmas in July themed movie night at the Martin Hansen Amphitheater on Knight street. Celebrations will continue Sunday with a parade beginning at 1 a.m.

In Jackson this evening, Cascades Park is hosting a fireworks show that begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids — the event will feature entertainment, food vendors and of course, fireworks.

And last but not least, head over to Portland for the first Independence Day River Parade. People are meeting at Thompson’s Field Paviliaon at 8:30 p.m. with the plan to be in the water by 8:45 p.m. The parade will arrive dowtown by nine and to the flats by 10 p.m. in order to watch the fireworkds.

People participating are invited to decorate their kayaks, canoes or tubes with lights, banners, flags and more — organizers will vote on whose are the best and the top three will get prizes.