CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking to get a jump on your spooky adventures this fall, you might head to Charlotte this Saturday and Sunday for mid-Michigan’s original annual Festival of Oddities, “the spooky festival with heart.”

Centered at the Courthouse Square Museum, 100 W. Lawrence Avenue in Charlotte, admission to the festival grounds is free and admission to the museum is $5 per person.

The festival goes from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

At the festival grounds, organizers said you can do the following:

Food Truck Row will offer a wide variety of Michigan cuisine.

The Macabre Marketplace features more than 100 of Michigan’s most talented artists and makers.

You can head into the macabre-themed photo booth, have your caricature drawn or get your face painted.

There’s a Kitten Tent, where you can rescue a new family member.

Hit up the Axe Wall to blow off some steam.

Check out the Living Library, featuring the best paranormal, true crime and horror authors in the state.

Keep an eye out for ghouls and goblins hanging around the grounds.

Inside the Courthouse Square Museum, you can:

Explore The Sturgill Collection: Oddities from Around the Globe.

Climb into the Snake Pit to rescue a scaly friend.

Attend presentations in the historic courtroom, hosted by experts in true crime, the paranormal and more.

Festival of the Oddities premiered in 2019. It’s presented by Scream Queen Productions and The Courthouse Square Association.