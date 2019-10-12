Celebrating Day of the Girl

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– This weekend is a time to celebrate girls.

Thousands of Girl Scouts across the country put on events for the international Day of the Girl. For Girl Scouts in the Heart of Michigan, the day is full of celebration, games and fun.

But today was also about reflection. The chief justice of the state supreme court Bridget McCormack stopped by to talk about how the progress women have made has shaped the legal community during her career.

“There are 29 percent, I think, of the judges across the state that are women,” McCormack says. “And so things are definitely changing. And I hope by the time some of these girls are running for judge in, you know, 15, 20, 30 years, that number is even higher.”

Some of the girls were surprised to hear about obstacles women had to tackle to reach their goals, including fighting for job opportunities and higher education, and even for access to bathrooms. But some were inspired.

“I think it’s empowering,” Girl Scout Casmiera Thorman says, “because it feels like us to want to change things so that the future generations have it better than us.”

By the end of the day the Girl Scouts learned how they can support each other–both in and out of the group. Brennan says there’s one thing girls need to have in order to keep making history and progress for women everywhere.

“Opportunity. We have to make sure we are giving young women opportunity. That’s the key.”

“We should all come together, as family, as women,” Girl Scout Kaniece Gathers says, “and just be inspired and grow with each other.”