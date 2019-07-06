Celebrating Republican Party 165th birthday

Cake, ice cream and balloons filled the hands of people at Oak Park in Jackson this evening to celebrate the 165th birthday of the Republican Party.

Jackson is the birthplace of the G.O.P and is celebrated on July 6th.

“Yeah we came out today because we saw it was here and it’s a birthday and birthdays are fun,” said 2020 Michigan Senate candidate, Bob Carr.

But aside from the desserts and celebrations, there was talk of the 2020 election.

“I like our chances in 2020, I think it’ll be a repeat of 2016,” said Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey.

A recent state-wide poll in June, asked people around Michigan how they would rate President Trump, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and if they think the U.S. and Michigan are headed in the right direction.

57 percent of people voted that they would rate President Trump negative and 41 percent rated the President positive.

“It’s the silent folks who are frustrated with the other things that are going on in our nation that are going to come out and support President Trump again,” said Shirkey, “the democrats in Washington D.C., tend to advance all the time, they will go to no, no limit to make my president look bad despite the fact that they’re not helping the country at all.”

But others say there’s issues on both sides of the aisle.

“Probably the biggest part of America’s problem, is the negative politicians,” said Carr, “blasting the Democrats, well hey, Democrats are people too aren’t they?”

State Representative, Julie Alexander, says she thinks the state is doing a great job of working together in a split government.

“I am grateful for Governor Whitmer and having conversations with us, and there’s value to the conversations to the discussion and dialogue that’s needed for good decision making,” said Alexander.