LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People had a chance to get into the Christmas spirit over the weekend at Christmas in the Village in Meridian Township.

“They would string popcorn and berries, they would bring popcorn outside,” Jill Rycus, the Historical Village docent told 6 News. “They would dry orange slices a lot of times, and hang the orange slices on a string. So more natural elements, but definitely wanting to be festive.”

All of the buildings within the village were open with holiday activities and some people went all out – matching their outfits to the Victorian theme.

One family said they’ve been coming to this event for years. “This for me actually does feel like now I can feel like initiating the holiday season,” Brian Shorkey said. “You know what I mean? Putting the tree up and everything is great, but this is my public outing if you will.”

The event ended with the tree lighting. If you didn’t make it out this year – make sure to get it on your calendar for 2024 because it will be the Historical Village’s 50th anniversary.