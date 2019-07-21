‘Celebrating the Spectrum’ concert held at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Six students, all with autism, got the chance to perform in front of more than 100 people last night at the Michigan State University College of Music.

It’s the fourth annual year of “Celebrating the Spectrum,” where students are picked to participate in a week long course.

The concert ended the course at Michigan State University, where students got the chance to take piano lessons, general education courses and even a pilates class.

“It’s basically just an opportunity for these kids to see what it’s like to be in college, that might be sort of an unattainable goal or a goal that they may think is not possible for them,” said Associate Professor at Michigan State University and Co-Founder of Celebrating the Spectrum, Derek Polischuk.

All from ages 13 to 25-years-old, each student got to play in front of the crowd.

For one student though, this stage was a lot smaller than one he performed in just two months ago.

After taking the America’s Got Talent stage on May 28th, Kodi Lee was given the Golden Buzzer by judge Gabrielle Union.

Last night, Lee was one of the students who performed at MSU.

His mom, Tina Lee, says she wishes this program was around when Kodi was younger and happy he got the chance to experience it.

“I’m proud of Kodi because you know he really is a hard worker, and you know he has really showed the world that you can do it, and anything is possible if you work really hard at it… isn’t that right?,” Tina said to Kodi, “Heck yeah,” Kodi responded.

Polischuk says it was great to have Kodi along with the other students and for them to get the chance to all socialize.

“You just feel like your in the presence of something very important and very special,” said Polischuk.

For Kodi, the program left him wanting more.

“Are we going to come back next year?” asked Tina, “YES!” Kodi responded.