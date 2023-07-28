EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A free concert series, designed to benefit advanced music students who are on the autism spectrum, is underway this weekend.

“Celebrating the Spectrum: A Festival of Music and Life” is a summer program that was created by artists at the Michigan State University College of Music, organizers said.

Students participating in the camp are young adults and adolescents.

The festival began with a free concert by the MSU piano student mentors, and will conclude on Saturday with all types of performances.

MSU’s Deborah Moriarty, professor of piano and chair of the keyboard area, said they teach music, as well as certain life skills like confidence.

“When you walk onstage to play a solo performance, you know you’re all alone. You’re the only person there, and you’ve got to believe in yourself and you have to have confidence…They need to feel, when they walk out on the stage, you, know, you’re the king of the world–you’re the queen of the world–you own it,” Moriarty said.

Participants this week stayed on campus, in order to get a complete college experience.

Organizers said the main goal of celebrating the spectrum is the experience it provides to students, while also making meaningful contributions to research and teaching methods.

All this, while also giving students an opportunity to find their “truth,” according to MSU’s Derek Polischuk, professor of piano and director of piano pedagogy.

“Music is–this sounds cliche, but music is universal; and music is something that everybody has the opportunity to and the ability to tap into the beauty and the truth inside of music,” Polischuk said.

The final event is this Saturday at 4 p.m., at the Cook Recital Hall, which is in the music building at MSU.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The program improves perceptions about the potential of students on the autism spectrum, organizers said. If you’d like more details on the program, you can visit the MSU College of Music website.