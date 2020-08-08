Celebration Cinema in Lansing launches pop-up drive-ins, first showing is today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you miss going to the movies?

Celebration Cinema is helping to scratch that itch by bringing back drive-in movies.

Celebration Cinema will be showing movies in their parking lot at two locations, including one in Lansing.

Opening day is today and the movie is Black Panther. You better hurry though, the show is selling out!

Tickets are $30 per car.

The giant screen is made up of several shipping containers.

If you would like to go to the movie, you’re encouraged to buy tickets online first.