Celebrations begin in Jackson for MLK Day

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds of people came together at Jackson College tonight to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

There was food, entertainment and guest speakers all to talk about their journeys and honoring Dr. King.

“All races, black, white Latino, everyone, all coming together to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King right here in our hometown, Jackson and Dr. King would be excited if he was alive to see how we’re celebrating keeping his legacy alive,” said Chief Diversity Officer at Jackson College, Lee Hampton.

One special guest was Khari Willis, who currently is a professional football player for the Indianapolis Colts, a former football player at MSU and is a graduate of Lumen Christi High School in Jackson.

“I have a connection with him through the Martin Luther King Center where I grew up, and so I just kind of want to give a journey of from the Kings Center to the national football league, all the things I’ve learned, and just share them and have a dialogue with the crowd,” said Willis.

There are multiple festivities and events happening in Mid-Michigan over the new few days in honor of MLK Day including a march on Michigan State’s campus at 3 p.m. There is also the 35th annual Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission Luncheon in Lansing at 11 a.m. on Monday.