EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University beat the University of Michigan in football Saturday afternoon and shortly after, celebrations broke out across the East Lansing.

A 6 News crew is in downtown East Lansing and said a large group are cheering and chanting. Some people are wearing masks, but there is not much social distancing.

East Lansing police are on scene working to disperse the crowd.