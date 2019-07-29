Cemetery recognized for Underground Railroad ties

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– It was a stop on the way to freedom for thousands of slaves as part of the Underground Railroad. Now a cemetery in Jackson is gaining special recognition.

You can find the graves of slaves who used the Underground Railroad to escape to freedom and the families who helped them along the way in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery.

That practice is almost as old as the city itself.

“You know, this goes back more than 150 years,” Aaron Dimick says, “so really this just talks about the importance of history, the rich history that we have here in Jackson.”

The National Parks Service recognized that work and legacy by adding the cemetery to its Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. This comes after the state honored the Cemetery in May with a marker declaring it a historic site.

Anyone who visits the grounds can learn more about the families who risked their lives to save others, and helped change a nation.

“I think a lot of times people think they have to go visit somewhere else to experience history,” Dimick says, “but if you just look around there is history everywhere, especially here in Jackson and all over Michigan.”