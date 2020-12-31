Census bureau to miss reporting deadline

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)-The census bureau plans to announce that it will miss a year-end deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats.

That delay could undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to exclude people who are in the country illegally from the count, if the figures aren’t turned in before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

It will be the first time that the December 31st target date is missed since the deadline was implemented more than four decades ago by congress.

Internal documents obtained earlier this month by a House committee show that census bureau officials don’t see the apportionment numbers being ready until days after Biden is inaugurated on January 20th.