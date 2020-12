LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is announcing the completion of the River Trail Projects throughout the city on Thursday.

The mayor will be joined by the director of the Parks and Recreation department, chairman of the Ingham County Board of commissioners, and the Ingham County Parks commissioner.

The ribbon cutting of the trail is set to start at 11:00 a.m. and it’s happening in Reo Town on the 1000 block of S. Washington Avenue.