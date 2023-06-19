LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An event was held at the Capitol Monday, on Juneteenth, that organizers called “an apology for the sin of slavery.”

People in the community gathered to stand with church leaders, who delivered an apology for white supremacy. The event was a collaboration with reverends from mostly white congregations and advocates in the Black community.

Some of those advocates include Sen. Sarah Anthony, who sponsored the recently passed CROWN Act, which outlaws hair discrimination against Black employees, was in attendance.

Willye Bryan, the founder of the group Justice League of Greater Lansing, is the one who had the idea for a public apology on Juneteenth, after 15 predominantly white churches in Lansing issued a public apology this past January.

Bryan says the response was so remarkable that she wanted more people in Lansing’s Black community to experience it. And what better day than Juneteenth?

“It’s a very moving litany. So every time I hear it, we’re excited to disseminate that information,” Bryan said.

The date June 19 was selected for the Juneteenth holiday to honor the date June 19, 1865, when a group of slaves in Galveston, Texas, discovered they were free — years after slaves were already declared free by the Emancipation Proclamation.