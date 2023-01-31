The youngster ordered five orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves and rice.

CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — For 6-year-old Mason Stonehouse, money was no object last weekend.

The youngster somehow managed to buy five orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves and rice.

But that’s just some of what Mason ordered.

According to media partner MLive, it all started on Jan. 28, when Mason’s dad Keith let him use his phone to play games for 30 minutes before bed.

Keith and Mason were home alone together, while Mason’s mom Kristin was out at the movies.

Instead, Mason opened up a little app called GrubHub, and he got to ordering food deliveries from a plethora of restaurants.

It wasn’t until Keith was putting Mason to bed that the first order was delivered.

Initially, Keith believed the first order was someone dropping off supplies for his wife’s bakery. Keith said to MLive that the weekend was a “big wedding weekend” for Kristin.

When Keith saw that the bag said Leo’s Coney island on it, Keith began to wonder what was going on. That was just the beginning.

The doorbell kept ringing, and the orders kept on coming.

In fact, so much food was ordered that a $439 charge from Happy’s Pizza was declined by Chase Bank, who subsequently sent an alert to Keith.

When he tried to cancel orders, one restaurant said that it was out of their control and he should contact GrubHub.

With a drained bank account, most of the food went into the Stonehouse family’s refrigerators. Luckily, they have multiple fridges thanks to Kristin’s bakery.

Though Mason got a talking-to and money taken out of his piggy bank, the family made the most of the situation, even inviting neighbors over to enjoy the unexpected feast.

During Keith’s talk with Mason, the 6-year-old raised his hand and asked if the pepperoni pizzas had arrived yet. Keith had to walk out of the room, unsure if he was going to laugh or get mad.

Keith Stonehouse has a message for parents: don’t make important apps easily accessible to the kiddos.