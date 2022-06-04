LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Lansing’s “Old town” district saw a splash of color Saturday with the return of the “Chalk of the town’ sidewalk art event.

15 artists of various skill levels scattered around the block with just their imagination and a bit of chalk.

Organizers said the competition became a stand-alone event last year with the goal of getting the community to explore the district’s shops and restaurants. Artists said it gave them a chance to connect with the community and expand their creativity.

“I like to stand back when I’m done and get that feedback. It doesn’t last. Chalk, once it rains, it’s gone. So, this is a moment in time that people get to experience,” said artist Sean Evans. “I think that’s really important because from moment to moment, our lives change. So, whatever you can do in the moment to express yourself, I think that’s really important as an artist,” he said.

Local artists judged the designs and gave out gift certificates to art and hardware stores to the top three works.