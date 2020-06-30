Champion fitness and boxing still remains open

6 news received a tip from a viewer saying that ‘Champion fitness and boxing’ is still operating.

Our 6 news crew drove by the establishment yesterday and today, and saw that they were operating despite the Governors order and spoke to someone who was walking out of the gym.

He did not want to be named but tells us that the governor needs to be more clear with her message especially when it comes to gyms.

“Whatever you want to have closed mandate that put an amber alert out so everyone can see it, that way you know this is the law and this is what has to happen and everyone has to comply for business owner to citizen.”

The gym is in Eaton County and their health department says since last Wednesday there has been 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and that is the biggest spike in cases since March.

Places like Champion Fitness can add to that increase.

Anne Barna from the Barry Eaton County Health Department says, “so many young people don’t know they’re infected when they are so the concerns for gyms is people are ill and they don’t know it.”

Health officials tell me they are working with law enforcement and are moving forward to try and close it down.