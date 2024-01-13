LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s more to celebrate this holiday weekend–most especially in Ann Arbor.

For all those Michigan fans excited to see a national championship win–and all those other Michiganders who are temporary Michigan fans–there’s a parade going through Ann Arbor, and it’s starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The parade will start at the UM President’s House, and will make its way down State Street in Ann Arbor, ending at Schembechler Hall, according to U of M Athletics.

Fans should gather along South University Drive outside the President’s House, west toward the Student Union and south down State Street to Schembechler Hall, according to the web story.

People can use parking structures around campus, including on Thompson Street, Maynard, Thayer and Forest Avenue.