Changes made to taxes due to COVID-19

The Trump administration announced people and businesses to delay paying back their taxes by 90 days.

However, you still have to file your taxes by April 15th but you do not have to pay your tax bill until July 15th. Individuals and corporations will not be subject to interest or penalty payments during this time.

Tax expert Mark Pricco at X Tax says during this time this law can be beneficial as restaurants and business are closing down for the next few weeks.

“That would be very helpful to people who don’t have money with restaurants closing down businesses hurting they can now use that money to help pay their regular bills instead of having their money sent to the IRS for the taxes that they would owe.. so that would be very helpful to those people,” says Pricco