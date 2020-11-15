Changes to Mich. DNR Chronic Wasting Disease testing this deer season

(WLNS)– There are changes to Chronic Wasting Disease testing in deer this year. Deer heads from southern Jackson, southern Isabella and western Gratiot counties, and the core CWD surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula, will be accepted by the Mich. DNR for CWD testing through Jan. 4.

Deer heads from Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm counties will be accepted for testing Nov. 15-18 only.

Places to bring your deer head for testing include DNR deer check stations, or a DNR drop box.

Hunters are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines at DNR deer check stations. At many check stations, hunters will be required to stay in their vehicles while their deer is checked.

This fall, hunters coming in for disease testing are asked to bring only deer heads to check stations, removing them ahead of time, if possible. Those who would like to keep the antlers are asked to please remove those from the head but bring the antlers so that antler measurements can be taken.

Also, if submitting a deer head for testing, be ready to give DNR staff the location where your deer was harvested including the county, township, range and section.

Anyone interested in submitting a deer for CWD testing outside the above listed areas/time frames can submit samples to a U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved lab for testing. Hunters will be charged a fee to have deer heads tested.

Information about outside labs offering testing can be found here.