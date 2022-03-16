When lawmakers made changes to Michigan no-fault auto law, it affected thousands of people. Many of them were seriously injured in auto accidents and lost their insurance coverage. Many specialized health workers across the state also lost their jobs.

They came to Lansing to show how the changes have already impacted their lives.

Many of those we spoke to say they are simply trying to survive as the medical bills continue to pile-up.

The new law went into effect last July, forcing many families to pay more out of pocket to care for their loved ones, something most couldn’t afford.

Bob Mlynarek, owner of 1st Call Home Healthcare, lost $1.1-million-dollars in the last 7 months. And victims lost care.

Wesley and Sherry Bush’s daughter, Angela, was injured in a car crash in 19-95. For the last 26 years, caring for her has become a full-time job.

Wesley and Sherry said, “We’re in our seventies. How do we take care of someone who needs constant help. A non-verbal quadriplegic and just the two of us.”

Sherry told us, “My daughter needs 24-7 care. She needs two people for a bath, she needs two people for therapy.”

Today, they pleaded with lawmakers to offer them some relief. They even brought proof of their burden.

Sherry said, “I have two envelopes here. They’re for our senator Huizenga and Posthumus our representative. Full of bills that have not been paid. One was for $56-dollars and they paid airway oxygen 56 cents. Is that a slap in the face, or what?”

Other victims are afraid that if things don’t change, their own well-being will be compromised.

Nate Lehnert’s health care coverage was cut due to the law. He said, “It’s put me in a constant state of anxiety and causes me a lot of stress. And like a burden… That it’s scary. I know that a lot of people are going to die.”

Health care providers are hoping for a legislative fix by April 1st. But there is no indication that will happen.

For now, families like the Bush’s are just trying to do the best they can.