LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Charges against one of the men accused for the death of an 68-year-old Bath Township hunter have been dropped.

Robert Rodway and Thomas Olson, of Grand Blanc Township, were charged in 2022 with the murder of Chong Yang. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel argued the two men killed Yang while they were hunting.

The case against Rodway was dismissed without prejudice Tuesday by the Clinton County District Court, and Nessel’s office announced it will no longer prosecute him. He was released from jail Tuesday morning.

Rodway’s attorneys submitted an emergency motion earlier this month after finding evidence they believe points to the involvement of another man in the murder of Yang.