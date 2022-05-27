EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Country Stitches of East Lansing is holding a charity Quilt-A-Thon on Friday and Saturday.

The event will go until 4 p.m. on both days.

Volunteers use donated materials and the quilts will be donated to local charities.

That includes EVE, Loaves & Fishes, Ronald McDonald House, and Gateway Community Center.

“I really enjoy being able to give back to the community and when it’s something you love to do, and then it’s helping other families to get started on their feet and in new places, that is a good feeling,” said Kathy Kerr, a volunteer at the event.

The Country Stitches in Jackson is also participating in the event.